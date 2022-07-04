StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
