Spire Wealth Management Has $271,000 Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 32.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,255,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

NYSE:VGM opened at $10.53 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.