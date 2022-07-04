Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,450 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

