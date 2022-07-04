Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,051,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,456,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 256,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

