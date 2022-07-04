Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 193.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 793,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 728.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 78,362 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

GHY opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.