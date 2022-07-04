Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Upstart were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Upstart by 1,318.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 209.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after acquiring an additional 83,751 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,050 shares of company stock worth $7,845,894. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

