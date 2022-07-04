Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of FBCG opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

