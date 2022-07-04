Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $9,006,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 309.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 405,658 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRON opened at $10.06 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

