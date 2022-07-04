Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tuniu in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

