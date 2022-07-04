urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Update

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 237,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGRO. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in urban-gro by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in urban-gro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 2.01. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.