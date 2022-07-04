Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $961,350.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00.

FDS opened at $394.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.22. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

