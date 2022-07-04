Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USLB opened at $36.42 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF ( NASDAQ:USLB Get Rating ) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.23% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

