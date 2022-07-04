Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ USLB opened at $36.42 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.