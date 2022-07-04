TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UPTD opened at $10.00 on Monday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPTD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $620,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 866,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 87,851 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

