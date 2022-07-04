Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $1,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,007,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,387,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $55.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.