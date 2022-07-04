U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 124,200 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

USEG stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USEG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

