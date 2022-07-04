Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE LCI opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.01. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 63.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.