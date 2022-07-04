Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush cut their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.28. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

