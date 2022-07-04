Insider Selling: Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) Major Shareholder Sells $13,273,000.00 in Stock

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $111,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

