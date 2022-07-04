Head to Head Contrast: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Kennedy-Wilson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $38.14 million 8.14 $21.00 million $1.76 8.93 Kennedy-Wilson $453.60 million 6.86 $330.40 million $2.51 7.62

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. Kennedy-Wilson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Gamma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. AFC Gamma pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 57.13% 11.59% 8.90% Kennedy-Wilson 78.16% 37.12% 7.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AFC Gamma and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 1 0 3.00

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 55.06%. Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.98%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Kennedy-Wilson.

Risk & Volatility

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

