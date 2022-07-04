Contrasting First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Nerdy -13.70% -55.71% -8.72%

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Nerdy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.37 $8.17 million N/A N/A Nerdy $140.66 million 2.52 -$27.33 million ($0.26) -8.58

First High-School Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First High-School Education Group and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 783.17%. Nerdy has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 154.11%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Nerdy.

Volatility and Risk

First High-School Education Group has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About First High-School Education Group (Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Nerdy (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

