Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOOF opened at $15.11 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

