Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.97.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

