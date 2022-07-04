Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVE shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$7.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

TVE opened at C$4.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

In other news, Director Marnie Smith acquired 19,097 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,069.76. Also, Director Ian Robert Currie acquired 8,775 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,313.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at C$3,440,822.55.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

