Comparing Standard BioTools (LAB) & The Competition

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) is one of 42 public companies in the "Analytical instruments" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Standard BioTools to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Standard BioTools and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard BioTools Competitors 149 964 1634 51 2.57

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 39.94%. Given Standard BioTools’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard BioTools has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard BioTools and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $130.58 million -$59.24 million -1.05 Standard BioTools Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -30.50

Standard BioTools’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -93.89% -63.43% -18.45% Standard BioTools Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard BioTools competitors beat Standard BioTools on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

