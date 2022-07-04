State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,782 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $90.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.