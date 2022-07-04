State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 11,542 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 367.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,866,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $57.83 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

