State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $100.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $96.52 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

