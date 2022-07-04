State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MED. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 72.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Medifast by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Medifast by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $184.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.67. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.67 and a 12-month high of $295.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MED. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

