State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Realogy worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Realogy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,156,000 after purchasing an additional 897,905 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Realogy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,942,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Realogy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,865,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realogy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 69,223 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY opened at $12.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.46. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

