State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 9,533 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $13,537,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRX opened at $112.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

