Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 85.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

