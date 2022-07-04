State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,120 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

