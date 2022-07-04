State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. State Street Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,073,000 after purchasing an additional 71,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Globe Life by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 630,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

