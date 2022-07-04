State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 445 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.77. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

