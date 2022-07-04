Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,231,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $112.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

