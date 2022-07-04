State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 315 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hill Path Capital LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,198 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $48,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,922.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.71 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.