State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 685 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Renasant worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Renasant by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST opened at $29.65 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.