State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.43 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.61 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

