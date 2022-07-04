Affiance Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average of $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

