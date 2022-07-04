SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.96.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

