AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 362.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $155.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average is $219.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

