Wells Fargo & Company Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $175.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.31.

M&T Bank stock opened at $159.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average is $170.59.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

