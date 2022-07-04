Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target to $30.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OFC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 378,217 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after acquiring an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

