Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 171.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.91) to GBX 5,730 ($70.30) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,905.07.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $59.83 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

