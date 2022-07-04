AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $53.75 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38.

