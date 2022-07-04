Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases $126,151,456.20 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,643,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,417,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.