Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,135,265 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,643,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,417,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,353,454 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,022,613.68.

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $159,996,334.12.

BRK-A stock opened at $415,850.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455,648.89 and its 200 day moving average is $475,511.71.

Separately, Edward Jones cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

