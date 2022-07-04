Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,845,546 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 59.01 per share, for a total transaction of 285,935,669.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately 9,641,955,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 59.08 per share, for a total transaction of 126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 55.49 per share, for a total transaction of 215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 55.27 per share, for a total transaction of 313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 57.34 per share, for a total transaction of 10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 57.32 per share, for a total transaction of 41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 57.10 per share, for a total transaction of 335,012,437.80.

Shares of NYSE:BRK-B opened at 277.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 302.77.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

