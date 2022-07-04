Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $40.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.57.

NYSE HIW opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,940,000 after acquiring an additional 413,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

