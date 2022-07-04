Royal Bank of Canada Trims Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price to $18.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

NYSE CLVT opened at $14.00 on Friday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,013,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,309,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,037,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,315 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

